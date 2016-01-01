Dr. Sirtaz Sibia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sibia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Ophthalmologists
- FL
- Lake Worth
- Dr. Sirtaz Sibia, DO
Dr. Sirtaz Sibia, DO
Overview
Dr. Sirtaz Sibia, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Sibia works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Eye and Plastic Surgery Associates- Lakeworth6894 Lake Worth Rd Ste 105, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 439-2600Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Tear Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Drusen
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Floaters
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
- View other providers who treat Cataract
- View other providers who treat Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinal Scars
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
- View other providers who treat Corneal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Ectropion of Eyelid
- View other providers who treat Entropion
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Macular Hole
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Ocular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Retinal Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Retinal Vein Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Senile Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Accidental Eye Injuries
- View other providers who treat Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Antifungal Eye Drops
- View other providers who treat Aphakia
- View other providers who treat Astigmatism
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Binocular Vision Disorder
- View other providers who treat Black Eye
- View other providers who treat Blepharoptosis
- View other providers who treat Blurred Vision
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chemical Burn - Eyes
- View other providers who treat Chronic Eye Diseases
- View other providers who treat Color Blindness
- View other providers who treat Congenital Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Disorders
- View other providers who treat Contact Lens Exams
- View other providers who treat Convergence Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Corneal Erosion
- View other providers who treat Dacryoadenitis
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disorders of Globe
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Eye Care
- View other providers who treat Diabetes-Like Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Eye Disease
- View other providers who treat Dilatation
- View other providers who treat Dilation of Outflow Canal
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
- View other providers who treat Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Esophoria
- View other providers who treat Esotropia
- View other providers who treat Exophoria
- View other providers who treat Exotropia
- View other providers who treat Eye Disease
- View other providers who treat Eye Drops
- View other providers who treat Eye Injuries
- View other providers who treat Eye Muscle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eye Patch
- View other providers who treat Eye Strain
- View other providers who treat Eyeglasses
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Eczema
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Lesions
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Spasm
- View other providers who treat Farsightedness
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body in Eye
- View other providers who treat Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease
- View other providers who treat Hazy Vision
- View other providers who treat Herpetic Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Iritis
- View other providers who treat Keratoconus
- View other providers who treat LASIK
- View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
- View other providers who treat Low Vision
- View other providers who treat Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Macular Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Macular Edema
- View other providers who treat Monofixation Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Nearsightedness
- View other providers who treat Night Blindness
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Ocular Convergence Spasm
- View other providers who treat Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment
- View other providers who treat Ocular Prosthetics
- View other providers who treat Oculoplastics
- View other providers who treat Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Ophthalmoplegia
- View other providers who treat Optic Nerve Disorder
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Orbital Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Paralytic Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Photocoagulation
- View other providers who treat Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
- View other providers who treat Pinguecula
- View other providers who treat Poor Color Vision
- View other providers who treat Presbyopia
- View other providers who treat Primary Open Angle Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Prism Lenses
- View other providers who treat Progressive High Myopia
- View other providers who treat Pterygium
- View other providers who treat Reading Disorders
- View other providers who treat Refractive Error
- View other providers who treat Refractive Eye Disorders
- View other providers who treat Restylane® Injections
- View other providers who treat Retina Diseases
- View other providers who treat Retinal Artery Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Retinal Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Retinal Edema
- View other providers who treat Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
- View other providers who treat Retinal Migraine
- View other providers who treat Retinal Scarring
- View other providers who treat Retinal Testing
- View other providers who treat Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Scleral Buckling
- View other providers who treat Severe Myopia
- View other providers who treat Skin Aging
- View other providers who treat Soft Contact Lenses
- View other providers who treat Strabismus-Like Double Vision
- View other providers who treat Trichiasis
- View other providers who treat Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vertical Heterophoria
- View other providers who treat Vision Impairment
- View other providers who treat Vision Loss
- View other providers who treat Visual Aura
- View other providers who treat Visual Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Loss
- View other providers who treat Vitreoretinal Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Detachment
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Watering Eyes
- View other providers who treat Wrinkles
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sibia?
About Dr. Sirtaz Sibia, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Creole, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1679518195
Education & Certifications
- Beraja Med Inst
- POH Regional Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Miami
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sibia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sibia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sibia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sibia works at
Dr. Sibia has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sibia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sibia speaks Creole, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
570 patients have reviewed Dr. Sibia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sibia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sibia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sibia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.