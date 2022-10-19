See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Sirshendu Banerjee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sirshendu Banerjee, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sirshendu Banerjee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Banerjee works at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kevin Wineinger, MD
Dr. Kevin Wineinger, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Kimberly Fisher, APN
Kimberly Fisher, APN
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Maria Wilson, MD
Dr. Maria Wilson, MD
4 (16)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Physician Network, Internal Medicine Care
    8101 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-5390
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kadlec Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Hypertension
Headache
Anxiety
Hypertension
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Adult Type 1 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Banerjee?

    Oct 19, 2022
    My first time visiting with Dr. Banerjee was very nice. I was trying to find a decent doctor to go to without the attitudes, lack of knowledge, and doctors sending you to one specialist after another. I finally found this with Dr. Banerjee with his great personality, knowledge and actually taking the time to listen and help. His staff is wonderful as well.
    Kevin B. — Oct 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sirshendu Banerjee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sirshendu Banerjee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Banerjee to family and friends

    Dr. Banerjee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Banerjee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sirshendu Banerjee, MD.

    About Dr. Sirshendu Banerjee, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144451840
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Calcutta National Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sirshendu Banerjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banerjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banerjee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banerjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banerjee works at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Banerjee’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Banerjee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banerjee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banerjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banerjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sirshendu Banerjee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.