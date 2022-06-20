Dr. Masuood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sirosh Masuood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sirosh Masuood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Germantown, MD.
Dr. Masuood works at
Locations
1
Excel Psychiatric Consultation PC13243 Executive Park Ter, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 820-1715
2
Excel Psychiatric Consultation, PC13238 Executive Park Ter, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 820-1715
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

dr Masuood helped me with my medications and even guided me on how to manage my burnout at work,. i have visited doctors before but she understood my issues and discussed treatment accordingly---thanks doc
About Dr. Sirosh Masuood, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1902136286
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masuood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masuood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masuood works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Masuood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masuood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masuood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masuood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.