Overview

Dr. Sirisha Sastry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Sastry works at Transatlantic Health Organization LLC in Germantown, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD, Washington, DC and Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.