Overview

Dr. Sirisha Jain, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Jain works at Practice in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Poulsbo, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Pancytopenia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

