Dr. Sirisha Gogineni, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sirisha Gogineni, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Menomonee Falls, WI. They graduated from Creighton University Dental School.
Dr. Gogineni works at
Locations
Dental Care of Menomonee FallsW178N9379 Water Tower Pl, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Directions (262) 218-6662Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- DenteMax
- MetLife
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Too many emails before appointment, after appointment, and now after cleaning
About Dr. Sirisha Gogineni, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1194009142
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gogineni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gogineni accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gogineni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gogineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gogineni works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gogineni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gogineni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gogineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gogineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.