Dr. Sirish Parvathaneni, MD
Overview
Dr. Sirish Parvathaneni, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.

Locations
Mercy Clinic Cardiac Thoracic2115 S Fremont Ave Ste 5000, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-3960
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and methodical. Great Dr.
About Dr. Sirish Parvathaneni, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659360915
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Pittsburgh
- Boston Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parvathaneni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parvathaneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parvathaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parvathaneni speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parvathaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parvathaneni.
