Overview

Dr. Sirish Parvathaneni, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Parvathaneni works at Mercy Clinic Cardiac Thoracic in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.