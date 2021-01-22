Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sirikishan Shetty, MD
Overview
Dr. Sirikishan Shetty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Diabetes and Endocrinology17415 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Shetty for years. He is a very thorough, caring, conscientious and nice guy, not only my ophthalmologist and a great surgeon but I consider him a friend as well. After an eye examination in November of 2019, he informed me that I had cataracts in both eyes. Since I had last seen him in May of 2018, my right eye vision reading had deteriorated from 20/20 to 20/80, my left eye from 20/25 to 20/40 so a right eye procedure was scheduled for January, left eye for February of 2020. In a pre-op appointment, my right eye had gone from 20/80 to 20/100, left eye from 20/40 to 20/50 just since the November visit. After the 2 procedures, my right eye vision tested at 20/20, left eye at 20/25. The difference is night and day. My distance vision is now so much sharper! Dr. Shetty is very genuine and professional and strives to do the best job possible. I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone seeking an ophthalmologist/cataracts surgeon in this area.
About Dr. Sirikishan Shetty, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1750670931
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shetty has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
