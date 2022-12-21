See All Dermatologists in Rapid City, SD
Dermatology
5 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Siri Knutsen-Larson, MD is a Dermatologist in Rapid City, SD. 

Dr. Knutsen-Larson works at Monument Health Dermatology in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monument Health Dermatology
    4150 5th St, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 423-0119

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(34)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Siri Knutsen-Larson, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1659696672
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Siri Knutsen-Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knutsen-Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Knutsen-Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Knutsen-Larson works at Monument Health Dermatology in Rapid City, SD. View the full address on Dr. Knutsen-Larson’s profile.

Dr. Knutsen-Larson has seen patients for Hair Loss, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knutsen-Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Knutsen-Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knutsen-Larson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knutsen-Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knutsen-Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

