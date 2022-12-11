See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Sireesha Vasireddy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sireesha Vasireddy, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sireesha Vasireddy, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Denton, Medical City Las Colinas and Medical City Lewisville.

Dr. Vasireddy works at Dallas Cardiovascular Specialists - Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Denton, TX and Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Cardiovascular Specialists - Dallas
    11970 N Central Expy Ste 550, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3275
  2. 2
    Dallas Cardiovascular Specialists - Denton
    3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 305A, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3278
  3. 3
    Medical City Heart & Transplant Specialists - Lewisville
    500 W Main St Ste 210, Lewisville, TX 75057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Denton
  • Medical City Las Colinas
  • Medical City Lewisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mitral Valve Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Mitral Valve Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vasireddy?

    Dec 11, 2022
    I am one of those people that need my doctors to tell me the straight truth. Dr. Vasireddy has done exactly that. She is the only doctor I kept when I was released from the hospital in 2021 and I continue to see her today. She is one of the most wonderful people/doctors I have ever had the pleasure to see.
    — Dec 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sireesha Vasireddy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sireesha Vasireddy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vasireddy to family and friends

    Dr. Vasireddy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vasireddy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sireesha Vasireddy, MD.

    About Dr. Sireesha Vasireddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Marathi, Spanish and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922266683
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Methodist Hospital|Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine|UTMB-Galvstn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maricopa Integrated Health System|Maricopa Integrated Hlth Syst
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Siddhartha Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sireesha Vasireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasireddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasireddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sireesha Vasireddy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.