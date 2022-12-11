Dr. Sireesha Vasireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sireesha Vasireddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sireesha Vasireddy, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Denton, Medical City Las Colinas and Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Vasireddy works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Cardiovascular Specialists - Dallas11970 N Central Expy Ste 550, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 634-3275
-
2
Dallas Cardiovascular Specialists - Denton3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 305A, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (972) 634-3278
-
3
Medical City Heart & Transplant Specialists - Lewisville500 W Main St Ste 210, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 634-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasireddy?
I am one of those people that need my doctors to tell me the straight truth. Dr. Vasireddy has done exactly that. She is the only doctor I kept when I was released from the hospital in 2021 and I continue to see her today. She is one of the most wonderful people/doctors I have ever had the pleasure to see.
About Dr. Sireesha Vasireddy, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Marathi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1922266683
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital|Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine|UTMB-Galvstn
- Maricopa Integrated Health System|Maricopa Integrated Hlth Syst
- Siddhartha Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasireddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasireddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasireddy works at
Dr. Vasireddy speaks Hindi, Marathi, Spanish and Telugu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasireddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.