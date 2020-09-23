See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Sireesha Kolli, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sireesha Kolli, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sireesha Kolli, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Kolli works at Sireesha Kolli, MD, MPH in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
2 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Sireesha Kolli, MD, MPH
    216 Maple Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 655-4568

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kolli?

Sep 23, 2020
Both of my sons go to Dr. Kolli and she has been really amazing with them. They are at difficult age and I am so glad I found someone they feel comfortable talking to. I like that Dr Kolli doesn't just go to a medication to fix a problem but instead really tries to understand all the nuances associated with a situation and offer real solutions that doesn't always involve a medication increase.
— Sep 23, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sireesha Kolli, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sireesha Kolli, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kolli to family and friends

Dr. Kolli's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kolli

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sireesha Kolli, MD.

About Dr. Sireesha Kolli, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1194929372
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sireesha Kolli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kolli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kolli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kolli works at Sireesha Kolli, MD, MPH in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kolli’s profile.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolli.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sireesha Kolli, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.