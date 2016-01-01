Overview

Dr. Siranoush Kevorkian, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Kevorkian works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA - LOS ANGELES SEMEL INSTITUTE FOR NEUROSCIENCE AN in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis and Acute Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.