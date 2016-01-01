Dr. Sirajuddin Ismail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ismail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sirajuddin Ismail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sirajuddin Ismail, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MGM Med Coll, Indore U and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Locations
Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Thomasville309 Pineywood Rd, Thomasville, NC 27360 Directions (336) 571-7653
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sirajuddin Ismail, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902822901
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- MGM Med Coll, Indore U
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ismail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ismail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ismail has seen patients for Anxiety, Tobacco Use Disorder and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ismail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ismail. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ismail.
