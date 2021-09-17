Overview

Dr. Siraj Sayeed, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sayeed works at South Texas Bone and Joint Institute, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.