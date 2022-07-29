See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Albany, NY
Dr. Siobhan Kuhar, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (23)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Siobhan Kuhar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Kuhar works at Albany Ear Nse Thrt/Allrgy Srvs in Albany, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Albany Ent. & Allergy Services PC
    400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 205, Albany, NY 12206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 701-2070
  2. 2
    Everett Road Asc LLC
    123 Everett Rd, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 701-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 29, 2022
    Dr. Kuhar is an outstanding doctor. She has a great bedside manner, is very thorough and she listens and cares. I highly recommend her.
    Doris Beardsley — Jul 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Siobhan Kuhar, MD
    About Dr. Siobhan Kuhar, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881691053
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kuhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuhar works at Albany Ear Nse Thrt/Allrgy Srvs in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kuhar’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

