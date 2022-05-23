Dr. Siobhan Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siobhan Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Siobhan Collins, MD is a Dermatologist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Skin Surgery & Dermatology Pllc2928 Main St Ste 100, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 676-1900
-
2
Dermatology Surgical Associates LLC499 Farmington Ave Ste 230, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 676-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
A great experience....top to bottom. The thorough, excellent and thoughtful care of Dr. Collins and her talented staff was greatly appreciated. The treatment was comprehensive from start to finish.....walking me though the process up front, removing any concerns, answering all questions during the procedure and continuing with excellent follow up. I can't be more thankful to the Doctor and her staff and I would highly recommend them to anyone.
About Dr. Siobhan Collins, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790888584
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.