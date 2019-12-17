Overview

Dr. Sinnarajah Raguraj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Raguraj works at Sinnarajah Raguraj MD in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.