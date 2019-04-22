Dr. Trbovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinisa Trbovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Sinisa Trbovic, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center.
Dr. Trbovic works at
Locations
Great Plains Surgical Clinicinc5404 SW Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 355-5242Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics and Neurosurgery110 Nw 31st St, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 585-5549
Southwestern Behavioral Health1602 SW 82nd St, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 536-0077
Southwestern Medical Center5602 SW Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 531-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwestern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caring very good at his job and knows new treatments.
About Dr. Sinisa Trbovic, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1134264591
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Harvard Med Schl/Va Med Center Br
- St Joseph Hospital Chicago
- University of Belgrade
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trbovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trbovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Trbovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trbovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trbovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trbovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.