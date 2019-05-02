Dr. Sing Poon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sing Poon, MD
Overview
Dr. Sing Poon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Premier Plastic Surgery1044 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 101, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-4859
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon and doctor. Adore nurse Rocio, on his staff. Thank you for all you do.
About Dr. Sing Poon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Plastic Surgery
Premier Plastic Surgery
