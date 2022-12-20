Dr. Sindy Pang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sindy Pang, MD
Overview
Dr. Sindy Pang, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
Dr. Pang works at
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Belliare5420 West Loop S Ste 4500, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 529-8787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Second annual visit to check for skin cancer. Very detailed exam, engaging personality and on time. Seemed very knowledgeable. Recommended
About Dr. Sindy Pang, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1831114826
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas, Houston
- University of Texas, Houston, TX
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Brown University, Providence, Ri
