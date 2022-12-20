See All Dermatologists in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Sindy Pang, MD

Dermatology
5 (105)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sindy Pang, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.

Dr. Pang works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Bellaire in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Belliare
    5420 West Loop S Ste 4500, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 529-8787
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Second annual visit to check for skin cancer. Very detailed exam, engaging personality and on time. Seemed very knowledgeable. Recommended
    mark n — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sindy Pang, MD
    About Dr. Sindy Pang, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1831114826
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas, Houston
    • University of Texas, Houston, TX
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    • Brown University, Providence, Ri
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sindy Pang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pang works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Bellaire in Bellaire, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pang’s profile.

    Dr. Pang speaks Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Pang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

