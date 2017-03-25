See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Sindura Bandi, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sindura Bandi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Bandi works at Pediatric Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    ProMedica Pediatric Clinic
    ProMedica Pediatric Clinic
2150 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606
(419) 291-2192

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Paramount

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2017
    This review is long overdue. Dr. Bandi performed surgery on me late last year in October. I had a large "torsed" fibroid on top of my uterus. As a result of lack of oxygen to the fibroid, a part of it was dying. Dr. Bandi skillfully removed the offending fibroid and also my uterus and ovaries. I am 59 and have two children and we both agreed this was the right thing to do. I was up and running in a remarkably short time and went back to work a month ahead of schedule. Thank you Dr. Bandi!
    Mar 25, 2017
    About Dr. Sindura Bandi, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265725980
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • TriHealth Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Sciences Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sindura Bandi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bandi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bandi works at Pediatric Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation in Toledo, OH.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

