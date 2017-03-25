Overview

Dr. Sindura Bandi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Bandi works at Pediatric Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.