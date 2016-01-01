Dr. Damodaran accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sindhuja Damodaran, MD
Overview
Dr. Sindhuja Damodaran, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TAMILNADU DR. M.G. RAMACHANDRAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / VINAYAKA MISSION'S KIRUPANANDA VARIYAR MEDICAL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Locations
Mayo Clinic4111 HIGHWAY 52 N, Rochester, MN 55901 Directions (507) 284-2536
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sindhuja Damodaran, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1194252254
Education & Certifications
- TAMILNADU DR. M.G. RAMACHANDRAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / VINAYAKA MISSION'S KIRUPANANDA VARIYAR MEDICAL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damodaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damodaran has seen patients for Dermatitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damodaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
