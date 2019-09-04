Dr. Sindhu Philip, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sindhu Philip, DO
Overview
Dr. Sindhu Philip, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Medical City Lewisville.
Locations
Star Pediatric Group541 W Main St Ste 110, Lewisville, TX 75057 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phillip is the Best! She is kind, friendly, very knowledgeable & engages with parents & children to make sure all questions & concerns are addressed, I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Sindhu Philip, DO
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English, Malayalam and Spanish
- 1740264894
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Philip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philip speaks Malayalam and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Philip. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philip.
