Dr. Sindhu Jacob, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sindhu Jacob, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Jacob works at
Orlando Health Physician Group Inc2080 Oakley Seaver Dr Ste 110, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 536-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a 65 yo Male and have been diabetic since 1986. I went from oral pills to twice a day insulin shots to multiple insulin shots in the 90s and eventually transitioned to Insulin Pump with CGM some 20 years ago. After consulting with some top notch Stanford Endocrinologists for a few years, and dissatisfied with their approach, I recently went to see Dr. Jacob on the advice of my PCP. After a few meetings, I am now off Insulin completely and my pancreas are taking care of my blood sugars automatically. I find this nothing less than miraculous, and Dr. Jacob as a Diabetes Whisperer! She is the most well-informed physician, and extremely kind, compassionate and patient. She analyzed my case in a systematic fashion, and came up with the most appropriate treatment. Diabetics all over the world need physicians like Dr. Jacob.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1265540827
- DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
