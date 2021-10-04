Dr. Sindhu Igala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Igala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sindhu Igala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sindhu Igala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Igala works at
Locations
Southern Endocrinology Associates PA7700 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 400, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 682-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southern Endocrinology Associates PA1621 N Belt Line Rd Ste A, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (972) 682-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Great staff, office and nursing. Very professional and friendly.
About Dr. Sindhu Igala, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1265760771
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Igala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Igala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Igala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Igala works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Igala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Igala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Igala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Igala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.