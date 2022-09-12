Dr. Sinan Simsir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simsir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sinan Simsir, MD
Dr. Sinan Simsir, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Kankakee, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Marmara University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Specialists500 N Wall St Ste C100, Kankakee, IL 60901 Directions (815) 933-4400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
I think he is the best. He is very straightforward and he knows what he is doing.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1528142445
- Duke University
- University of Massachusetts
- Marmara University, School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Simsir has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simsir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
