Overview

Dr. Sinan Simsir, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Kankakee, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Marmara University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Simsir works at Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Specialists in Kankakee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.