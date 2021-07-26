See All Cardiologists in Temecula, CA
Dr. Sinan Sarsam, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sinan Sarsam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They completed their fellowship with Interventional Cardiology

Dr. Sarsam works at Sinan Sarsam MD in Temecula, CA with other offices in Hemet, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sinan Sarsam MD
    28780 Single Oak Dr Ste 290, Temecula, CA 92590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 506-3770
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    CSMG - Hemet
    3853 W Stetson Ave Ste 104, Hemet, CA 92545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 368-0199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Temecula Valley Hospital

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Fibromyalgia
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Overweight
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Aneurysm
Angina
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
First Degree Heart Block
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Sarcoidosis
Second Degree Heart Block
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Urinary Incontinence
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 26, 2021
    I saw Dr Sarsam at Loma Linda, he was caring and spent his time with me explaining my problem and answered all my questions. I was fortunate to have this doctor take care of my heart.
    M. Garcia — Jul 26, 2021
    About Dr. Sinan Sarsam, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1013163229
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sinan Sarsam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarsam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarsam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarsam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarsam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarsam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarsam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarsam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

