Dr. Tebi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sina Tebi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sina Tebi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Tebi works at
Locations
Benevolence Industries Inc3631 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016 Directions (323) 732-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We came from out of state to see Dr. Tibi . He took time and explained things about my thyroid disease that no doctor had ever done. I am so fortunate to have found Dr. Tibi.
About Dr. Sina Tebi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Persian
- 1437380789
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of California Irvine
- Univ Of Ca
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
