Dr. Sina Safahieh, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Sina Safahieh, MD
Overview
Dr. Sina Safahieh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Safahieh works at
Locations
Cynthia Baker Phd1001 Dove St Ste 280, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 207-6775
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are a parent of a teenager who is struggling with any sort of mental illness (diagnosed or not), just go and get a psych eval from him. He is super knowledgeable and connects well with my son. He listens and really cares and has helped my son from his 1st episode of psychosis on. So hard to find a great child psychiatrist and he is it!
About Dr. Sina Safahieh, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1700014404
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safahieh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes.
Dr. Safahieh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Safahieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Safahieh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
