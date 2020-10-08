See All Neurosurgeons in Reno, NV
Dr. Sina Rajamand, DO

Neurosurgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sina Rajamand, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Rajamand works at Advanced Neurosurgery in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Neurosurgery
    10791 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 276-5902

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 08, 2020
    Dr Raj is the best neurosurgeon I’ve ever encountered! I saw four before settling on him because I had a bad experience beforehand. Great personality, superior expertise, knowledgeable, and caring. He did an extensive lumbar fusion that involved L1 - S1. Recovery was about what I expected... hard, but managed well. Giving a shout out to Renown Hospital and Renown Rehab Hospital, too! I’m at least 80% better and still improving. Thank you, Dr Raj!!!??
    Excellent! — Oct 08, 2020
    About Dr. Sina Rajamand, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1598105280
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sina Rajamand, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajamand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rajamand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rajamand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rajamand works at Advanced Neurosurgery in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Rajamand’s profile.

    Dr. Rajamand has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajamand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajamand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajamand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajamand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajamand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

