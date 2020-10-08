Dr. Sina Rajamand, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajamand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sina Rajamand, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sina Rajamand, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rajamand works at
Advanced Neurosurgery10791 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 276-5902
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Raj is the best neurosurgeon I’ve ever encountered! I saw four before settling on him because I had a bad experience beforehand. Great personality, superior expertise, knowledgeable, and caring. He did an extensive lumbar fusion that involved L1 - S1. Recovery was about what I expected... hard, but managed well. Giving a shout out to Renown Hospital and Renown Rehab Hospital, too! I’m at least 80% better and still improving. Thank you, Dr Raj!!!??
- Neurosurgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1598105280
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
