Dr. Sina Nasri Chenijani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sina Nasri Chenijani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Lubritz & Nasri, PLLC3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 340, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 970-6497
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Sina Nasri has in depth experience, vast encompassing knowledge in the field, and incredible skills as a surgeon. I heard that from family physicians to endocrinologists when his name came up. When it comes to thyroid surgery, or removing a tumor, he is the leader in the field. As a doctor he is very thorough and prepares his patients well for surgery. His approach is minimally invasive and right to the point. I have been in the care of Dr. Nasri for a decade. He successfully removed a tumor which was laterally stuck to recurrent laryngeal nerve without damage, a very difficult undertaking requiring meticulous surgery skills. Dr. Nasri has taken great care of me. I admire him for his incredible devotion! His surgery assistants and office staff are warm and uncomplicated. Highly recommend this doctor.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Persian and Persian
- 1235108325
- Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|Laryngology|Stanford University|Stanford University Medical Center
- UCLA Sch of Med|University Of California School Of Medicine
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
