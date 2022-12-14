Overview

Dr. Sina Nasri Chenijani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Nasri Chenijani works at Lubritz & Nasri, PLLC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.