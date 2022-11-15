Dr. Sina Milani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sina Milani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sina Milani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA.
Dr. Milani works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group Fountain Valley (Warner)11420 Warner Ave Ste 220, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milani?
Dr. Milani always makes time for me...he listens and cares. His staff is very kind, helpful and like-minded. Thank you, Pat
About Dr. Sina Milani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Persian and Turkish
- 1558771188
Education & Certifications
- TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN)
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Milani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Milani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milani works at
Dr. Milani speaks Persian and Turkish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Milani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.