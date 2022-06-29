Dr. Sina Matin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sina Matin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Surgical Group of North Texas Llp1056 Texan Trl, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (972) 254-9399
Baylor Scott and White1650 W College St, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-1588Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Dr. Sina Matin’s he saved my life as well. I had emergency surgery in July 2020 by another surgeon due to a bowel obstruction which left me in poor condition and hospitalized at Select Carrollton for three months, in and out of local hospitals in DFW. I was on TPN and in a lot of pain and not able to eat by mouth until after his surgery in Jan 2021. Dr. Matin and another local surgeon took on my case during the hight of the Covid pandemic. The first surgeon that day on Jan 2021 performed my colon surgery then Dr. Matin followed up after him and did reconstructive surgery on my abdominal area using his mesh procedure. The following day after my surgery I started to bleed out. The first surgeon was not present at the time and Dr Matin was on site at the hospital to go back in and stop the bleeding. Before taking me back into surgery he called my family and reassured them I would be ok and treated me like a human being.
- Baylor University
- University TX Med Branch
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Matin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matin has seen patients for Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Matin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matin.
