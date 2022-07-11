Dr. Sina Khasani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khasani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sina Khasani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sina Khasani, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Cobble Hill97 Amity St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 455-2500Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
NYU Langone Levit Medical1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 376-1004Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Khasani today 7/11/22. Staff was friendly. Wait time under 5 mins. Dr. was friendly, professional, appt. was not rushed, answered all my concerns. Took necessary tests to diagnose the problems right there. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790704948
- RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Internal Medicine and Neurology
