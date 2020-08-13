Dr. Sina Joorabchi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joorabchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sina Joorabchi, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
South Florida ENT Associates500 N Hiatus Rd Ste 101, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 438-7171
- Memorial Hospital West
Today was my first encounter with Dr. Joorabchi. He listened to me with genuine sincerity, maintained continuous eye contact with me as I spoke, then zeroed in on my issue in just a few seconds. Outstanding! I wish I had found Dr. Joorabchi long ago. On top of this, I like him and told him I think he is COOL!
About Dr. Sina Joorabchi, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Facial Plastic Surgery, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
