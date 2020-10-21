See All Dermatologists in Abilene, TX
Dr. Sina Aboutalebi, MD

Dermatology
5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sina Aboutalebi, MD is a Dermatologist in Abilene, TX. 

Dr. Aboutalebi works at Abilene Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Abilene, TX with other offices in Brownwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Abilene Dermatology & Skin Surgery
    Abilene Dermatology & Skin Surgery
3190 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 672-5603
    Hendrick Health System
    Hendrick Health System
118 S Park Dr Ste C, Brownwood, TX 76801
(325) 600-4264

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 21, 2020
    Worst Doctor I’ve ever been to. Didn’t even bother to read my chart before he saw me, knew no history at all. Worst bedside manner. If you need help, you won’t get it from him.
    Sara — Oct 21, 2020
    About Dr. Sina Aboutalebi, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1932391232
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    • University Of Dallas
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sina Aboutalebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboutalebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aboutalebi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aboutalebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aboutalebi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aboutalebi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboutalebi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboutalebi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aboutalebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aboutalebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

