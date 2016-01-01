Dr. Simren Sangha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sangha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simren Sangha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simren Sangha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
Highland Chemist Inc1681 Washington St, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 848-6040
-
2
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 453-3000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Simren Sangha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1780661843
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sangha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sangha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sangha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sangha has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sangha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sangha speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sangha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sangha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.