Overview

Dr. Simrat Kaur, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Kaur works at HonorHealth Medical Group - West Bell Road - Primary and Immediate Care in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.