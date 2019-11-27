Dr. Simone Whitmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simone Whitmore, MD
Overview
Dr. Simone Whitmore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med.
Dr. Whitmore works at
Locations
-
1
North Perimeter Obgyn3460 Summit Ridge Pkwy Ste 101, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 584-9223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitmore?
Always takes care of my needs and concerns
About Dr. Simone Whitmore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1932273877
Education & Certifications
- Boston U MC
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitmore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitmore works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.