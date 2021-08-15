Dr. Straw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simone Straw, MD
Overview
Dr. Simone Straw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Union Pediatric Medical Group1050 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 200, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our family has been seeing Dr. Straw for twelve years now. All seven of my children have had her as their primary pediatric care doctor! Dr. Straw is knowledgeable and kind. She's a great listener who really takes the time to get to know the family, and I always look forward to seeing her. Dr. Straw has a nice, very polite, way of raising issues or concerns without coming off as judgmental or harsh as some doctors do. She has helped us find specialists as needed and is also great herself at following up on forms, prescriptions, etc.
About Dr. Simone Straw, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1861486821
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
