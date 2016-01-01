Dr. Sanna Cherchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simone Sanna Cherchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Simone Sanna Cherchi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARMA / FACULTY MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Simone Sanna Cherchi, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PARMA / FACULTY MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
