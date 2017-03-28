See All Alternative Care in San Antonio, TX
Integrative Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Simone Norris, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Dr. Norris works at Integrative Family Medicine in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Family Medicine PA
    Integrative Family Medicine PA
18720 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78258
(210) 888-1817

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing

Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 28, 2017
    Dr. Norris is knowledgeable, compassionate, and professional. She spends considerably more time getting to know her patients, so she gets the big picture rather than isolated symptoms. She made easy to follow suggestions that made a huge difference without ever pulling out a prescription pad. She's a MD with an excellent holistic understanding. She's the real deal. I would recommend her without hesitation.
    Mar 28, 2017
    About Dr. Simone Norris, MD

    • Integrative Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962408476
    Education & Certifications

    • Arizona Ctr for Integrative Medicine
    • Malcolm Grow Med Ctr, Family Medicine
    • Malcolm Grow USAF Med Ctr
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • St. Mary's University, San Antonio, Texas
