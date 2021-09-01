See All General Dentists in Missouri City, TX
Dentistry
4.5 (151)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Simone Ellis, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey.

Dr. Ellis works at Smile Design Studios Dentistry in Missouri City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smile Design Studios Dentistry
    9303 Highway 6 Ste 300, Missouri City, TX 77459 (281) 417-4611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Lumineers® Chevron Icon
LumiSmile™ White Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 151 ratings
    Patient Ratings (151)
    5 Star
    (126)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Simone Ellis, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700016912
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simone Ellis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellis works at Smile Design Studios Dentistry in Missouri City, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ellis’s profile.

    151 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

