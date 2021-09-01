Dr. Simone Ellis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simone Ellis, DMD
Dr. Simone Ellis, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey.
Smile Design Studios Dentistry9303 Highway 6 Ste 300, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (281) 417-4611
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I've been going to doctor Ellis for 8 years. I love her she's a gorgeous person, very knowledgeable, experience. I highly recommend her services to anyone, office is very clean & beautiful, staff are very professional.
- Dentistry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ellis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
