Dr. Simone Betchen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Betchen works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.