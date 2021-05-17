Dr. Simone Betchen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Betchen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simone Betchen, MD
Overview
Dr. Simone Betchen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Betchen works at
Locations
-
1
Maimonides Medical Center4813 9th Ave Fl 6, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-7219
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Betchen?
Dr. Betchen is knowledgeable, friendly and thorough. Prompt, courteous and truly cares for her patients. Do not hesitate.
About Dr. Simone Betchen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1518048966
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Univ School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Betchen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betchen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betchen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Betchen works at
Dr. Betchen has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Betchen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Betchen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betchen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betchen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Betchen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.