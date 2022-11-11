See All Neurologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Simona Velicu, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Simona Velicu, MD

Neurology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Simona Velicu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. 

Dr. Velicu works at Catholic Health in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alexander Rovner, MD
Dr. Alexander Rovner, MD
6 (34)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Sisters of Charity Mercy Neuro Center
    515 Abbott Rd Ste 204, Buffalo, NY 14220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Velicu?

    Nov 11, 2022
    On a scale of 1-10 I would give Dr. Velicu a 20. I found her to be caring and compassionate and explained everything in a way that I could understand. I would not hesitate seeing her again or referring others to her.
    John Wilcox — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Simona Velicu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Simona Velicu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Velicu to family and friends

    Dr. Velicu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Velicu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Simona Velicu, MD.

    About Dr. Simona Velicu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982868857
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Loyola University Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simona Velicu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velicu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velicu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velicu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velicu has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velicu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Velicu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velicu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velicu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velicu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Simona Velicu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.