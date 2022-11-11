Dr. Simona Velicu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velicu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simona Velicu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simona Velicu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Velicu works at
Locations
-
1
Sisters of Charity Mercy Neuro Center515 Abbott Rd Ste 204, Buffalo, NY 14220 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- Univera Healthcare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velicu?
On a scale of 1-10 I would give Dr. Velicu a 20. I found her to be caring and compassionate and explained everything in a way that I could understand. I would not hesitate seeing her again or referring others to her.
About Dr. Simona Velicu, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1982868857
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velicu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velicu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velicu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velicu works at
Dr. Velicu has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velicu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Velicu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velicu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velicu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velicu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.