Dr. Simona Treidler, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Simona Treidler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Simona Treidler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Treidler works at
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
St John's Episcopal Hospital327 Beach 19th St, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (718) 869-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Neurology Associates of Stony Brok181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Listens with great intent to understand your issues. Demonstrates great empathy and attention to detail. Very highly recommend.
About Dr. Simona Treidler, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Treidler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treidler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treidler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Treidler works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Treidler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treidler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treidler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treidler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.