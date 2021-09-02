Overview

Dr. Simona Sirbu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Institutul De Medicina Si Farmacie or Institutul De Medicina Timisoara.



Dr. Sirbu works at Montgomery Health Center in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.