Dr. Simona Proteasa, MD
Overview
Dr. Simona Proteasa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Ny Methodist Hospital263 7th Ave Ste 4A, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 246-8590
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Simona Proteasa, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1831484740
Education & Certifications
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proteasa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proteasa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proteasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proteasa has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proteasa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Proteasa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proteasa.
