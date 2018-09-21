Dr. Chivu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simona Chivu, MD
Overview
Dr. Simona Chivu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Lenox, IL.
Dr. Chivu works at
Locations
-
1
Univ of Chicago Cancer Center At Silver Cross1850 Silver Cross Blvd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 300-1100
-
2
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (815) 300-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Silver Cross Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chivu?
Dr. Chivu is an excellant physician, explains everything thoroughly , and spends as much time as is needed and her staff is very professional and polite. A very welcoming environment. I highly recommend Dr. Chivu at Little Company of Mary Hospital. Tom L. Frankfort, IL
About Dr. Simona Chivu, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic
- 1942416235
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chivu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chivu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chivu works at
Dr. Chivu has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chivu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chivu speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chivu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chivu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chivu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chivu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.