Dr. Simona Amalathas, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (10)
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Simona Amalathas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Amalathas works at AMALATHAS SIMONA MD in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Amalathas Simona MD
    22 Ibm Rd Ste 104A, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 463-4044

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 24, 2019
    Dr. Amalathas has been treating me for panic attack for 15+ years. She also helped my daughter to get out of her depression with few weeks and made her fit for her freshman year in college. She helped everybody whom I have recommended and who was suffering form different mental diseases. Thank God, I have found this doctor!
    About Dr. Simona Amalathas, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Romanian
    • 1821199498
    Education & Certifications

    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amalathas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amalathas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amalathas works at AMALATHAS SIMONA MD in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Amalathas’s profile.

    Dr. Amalathas has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amalathas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Amalathas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amalathas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amalathas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amalathas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

